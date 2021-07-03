Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $46.00 at Truist Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

NYSE:CLR opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.31. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,084 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

