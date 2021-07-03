Contrasting DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) & Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and Resonant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $114.48 million 3.20 -$6.79 million $0.19 79.47 Resonant $3.16 million 58.32 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -5.55

DSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DSP Group and Resonant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00

DSP Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.87%. Resonant has a consensus price target of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 77.60%. Given Resonant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than DSP Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Resonant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonant has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -4.77% 4.56% 3.35% Resonant -906.70% -129.19% -96.66%

Summary

DSP Group beats Resonant on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile headsets, and other devices. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements; and XBAR, a technology for mobile and non-mobile applications, including 5G, WiFi, and Ultra-WideBand applications. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

