Contrasting indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Triterras shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Triterras shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Triterras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -23.13% -0.67% Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Triterras’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million ($0.15) -65.67 Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triterras has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for indie Semiconductor and Triterras, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33

Triterras has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.39%. Given Triterras’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triterras is more favorable than indie Semiconductor.

Summary

Triterras beats indie Semiconductor on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc. operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

