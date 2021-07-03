Contrasting The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) & VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and VAALCO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 5.27 $788.56 million N/A N/A VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 2.86 -$48.18 million $0.16 20.75

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Hong Kong and China Gas and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00 VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given VAALCO Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy 16.36% 16.86% 7.13%

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

