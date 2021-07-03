CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an in-line rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.56.

Shares of COR stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.