Cormark Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.