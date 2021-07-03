Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 253,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

