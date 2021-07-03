Cortex Reaches Market Cap of $27.82 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $27.82 million and $6.77 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.61 or 0.00684448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00080146 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 179,839,513 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

