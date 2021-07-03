Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of COVTY stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Covestro has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $38.05.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.4705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.
Covestro Company Profile
Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.
