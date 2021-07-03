Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Covestro has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.4705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

