Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €76.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.08 ($78.91).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €55.36 ($65.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €55.89. Covestro has a 12 month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

