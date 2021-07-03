Craig Hallum Boosts Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $92.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of SGMS opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

