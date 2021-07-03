Credit Suisse AG Acquires 20,443 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $16,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.35. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $2,454,868.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

