Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,954,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,456 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,867,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

Several research firms have commented on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.