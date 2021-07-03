Credit Suisse AG Has $14.40 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $242,000.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $57.44 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.