Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.83% of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEUL stock opened at $111.39 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28.

