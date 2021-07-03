Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.98% of Entravision Communications worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVC opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $575.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $445,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

