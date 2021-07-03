Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,786 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Carvana were worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Carvana by 155.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 513,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,807,000 after buying an additional 180,714 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 664.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,446,458 shares of company stock valued at $399,052,775. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVNA opened at $312.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $124.89 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

