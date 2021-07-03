Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.06. Approximately 3,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 962,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.
CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.97.
In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 945,724 shares of company stock worth $30,102,537 and sold 118,301 shares worth $2,366,020.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.