Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.06. Approximately 3,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 962,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get Cricut alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.97.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 945,724 shares of company stock worth $30,102,537 and sold 118,301 shares worth $2,366,020.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.