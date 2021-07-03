Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) versus Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cricut and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 0 1 5 0 2.83 Axcelis Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cricut currently has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential downside of 14.96%. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than Cricut.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Cricut shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cricut and Axcelis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $959.03 million 8.13 $154.58 million N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies $474.56 million 2.80 $49.98 million $1.35 29.27

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Axcelis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut N/A N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies 11.31% 10.98% 8.46%

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Cricut on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

