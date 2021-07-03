Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) were up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 311,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.93.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

