Critical Analysis: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) & SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) and SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SThree has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and SThree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $2.94 billion 0.86 -$117.77 million N/A N/A SThree $1.54 billion 0.29 $21.72 million $0.18 19.11

SThree has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and SThree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A SThree 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and SThree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft -3.83% -7.96% -3.08% SThree N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SThree beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components, including individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, the Netherlands, Japan, Dubai, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. SThree plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

