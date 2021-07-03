Critical Comparison: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) & Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Credicorp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.57 billion 2.12 $99.25 million $1.25 96.95 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $7.29 billion 4.00 $2.13 billion N/A N/A

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Credicorp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 3 8 2 0 1.92 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 4 6 0 0 1.60

Credicorp presently has a consensus target price of $145.44, indicating a potential upside of 20.01%. Given Credicorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 4.73% 3.05% 0.33% Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Credicorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Credicorp beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. Its Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. The company's Microfinance segment manages loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Its Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment offers its services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market; and structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, and financial services; leveraged and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 172 branch offices. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

