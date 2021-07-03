Critical Comparison: Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) versus Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.4% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tower One Wireless and Omeros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Omeros 0 1 4 1 3.00

Omeros has a consensus target price of $35.83, indicating a potential upside of 139.05%. Given Omeros’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omeros is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -43.79% N/A -27.19% Omeros -202.03% N/A -71.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Omeros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $6.81 million 1.18 -$1.76 million N/A N/A Omeros $73.81 million 12.66 -$138.06 million ($1.84) -8.15

Tower One Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omeros.

Summary

Omeros beats Tower One Wireless on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was founded in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and COVID-19; and Phase II clinical trial to treat lupus nephritis and other renal diseases. Its clinical programs also consist of PPAR? (OMS405) to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; PDE7 (OMS527) for treating addiction and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders; and MASP-3 (OMS906) for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other alternative pathway disorders. The company's preclinical programs comprise MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; longer-acting second generation antibody targeting MASP-2; and MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors to treat PNH and other alternative pathway disorders. Its preclinical programs include G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) platform, including GPR174, GPR151, GPR161, and other Class A orphan GPCRs for treating immunologic, immuno-oncologic, metabolic, CNS, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.