Critical Contrast: Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) & UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.3% of Finance Of America Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Finance Of America Companies and UWM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance Of America Companies 0 0 1 1 3.50 UWM 0 5 3 0 2.38

Finance Of America Companies currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 70.23%. UWM has a consensus target price of $9.57, indicating a potential upside of 19.49%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than UWM.

Profitability

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and UWM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -2.39% UWM N/A 91.54% 21.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and UWM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A UWM N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A

Summary

Finance Of America Companies beats UWM on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

