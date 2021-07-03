Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,325. Crocs has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

