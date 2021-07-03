Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.66

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.66 and last traded at $117.79, with a volume of 7488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.06.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

