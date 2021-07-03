CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $300.00 at Truist Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.19.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $252.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.83. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $260.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

