Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $634.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $283,701.36 and approximately $634.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

