CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 874.0 days.

Shares of CEVMF opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

