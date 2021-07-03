Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.47.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.84. 779,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,234. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.30 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

