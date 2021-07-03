Cunning Capital Partners LP Boosts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cunning Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 268.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 4.7% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Square were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Square by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $772,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 29.3% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp increased their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.08.

NYSE SQ traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,403,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,667. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.14 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,262,141 shares of company stock worth $294,219,933. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

