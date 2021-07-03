Cunning Capital Partners LP Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cunning Capital Partners LP lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for about 1.5% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,880,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,380,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock worth $100,950,834. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.02.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,025,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,320,638. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.48. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.