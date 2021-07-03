Cunning Capital Partners LP Invests $1.56 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 457,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,255,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4,701.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 145,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

NYSE HON traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.32. 1,543,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,173. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.90 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The firm has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

