Cunning Capital Partners LP Purchases New Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000. EPAM Systems comprises 3.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $516.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.01 and a 52-week high of $527.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

