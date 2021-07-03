Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 228 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $1,534,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

Shares of KMB opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

