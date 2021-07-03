CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CYAGF opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.