CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the May 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.20. 565,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,114. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.