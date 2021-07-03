Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.36 ($108.66).

ETR:DAI opened at €76.23 ($89.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €35.02 ($41.20) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €76.28.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

