Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Down 4.5%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.33. Approximately 8,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 400,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.51.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Danaos by 15,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

