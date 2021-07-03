Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNKEY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 129.00 to 124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of DNKEY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 8,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

