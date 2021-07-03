DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0771 on Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $109,657.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0771 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,541.59 or 0.99982605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000963 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.