DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Raised to C- at TheStreet

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DRIO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $20.66 on Thursday. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $321.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.