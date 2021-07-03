Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (NASDAQ:DCRB) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (NASDAQ:DCRB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

