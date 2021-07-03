DEJAVE (DJV) Price Tops $537.98 on Exchanges

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One DEJAVE coin can now be purchased for $537.98 or 0.01559863 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. DEJAVE has a market cap of $1.42 million and $1,396.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00132222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00169610 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,447.23 or 0.99879926 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

