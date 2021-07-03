Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

DLVHF opened at $140.00 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $171.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.96.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

