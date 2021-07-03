Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $96.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $99.37. 2,038,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,031. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,867.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,108,645 shares of company stock valued at $310,329,883 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

