DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Down to $41.57

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.57, but opened at $40.56. DermTech shares last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 859 shares traded.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,203 shares of company stock worth $10,519,760. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $1,524,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

