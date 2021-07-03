Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €152.62 ($179.55).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €147.80 ($173.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.12. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

