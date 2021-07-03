Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives €49.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.42 ($58.14).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DWNI. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday.

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €51.70 ($60.82). 548,853 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.55.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

