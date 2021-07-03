Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $126.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $97.55 and last traded at $95.90, with a volume of 14602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.89.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

